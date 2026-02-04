Man Arrested After Brawl With Schoolkids Protesting ICE
A Texas man was arrested on assault charges on Tuesday after getting in a brawl with schoolchildren who were peacefully protesting against President Trump’s ICE goons. Chad Michael Watts, 45, allegedly exited his vehicle and confronted a female high school student Monday at Moe and Gene Johnson High School in Buda, Texas, during a school walkout. After exchanging words, punches followed, and Watts shoved the girl to the ground. As video of the incident shows, shared by CBS Austin, Watts was then almost immediately swarmed by a sea of high schoolers, who punched and tackled him as he tried to return to his truck. Multiple videos show Watts holding what appears to be a red hat while he verbally confronted students. The next day, he was booked by the Buda Police Department on two charges of assault causing bodily harm, according to jail records. After an investigation, Buda police “determined that Watts was the primary aggressor in the physical altercation.” Both the high school girl and Watts sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention. “No matter one’s political views, an adult bears a clear responsibility to exercise restraint, especially in the presence of children,” the Hays County DA said.