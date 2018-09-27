Man Arrested After Chasing Missed Plane Down the Runway

Realizing you’ve missed your flight is one of the worst feelings in the world—but one man at Dublin’s international airport took things too far. The unnamed man in his twenties was arrested after breaking onto the runway in a bold yet failed attempt to flag down his plane Thursday morning after he arrived late at his gate. Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ reports that a man and a woman were speaking to staff at the gate when he broke through the door, ran onto the facility’s apron, and tried to stop the plane as it taxied away. An airport spokesperson explained: “He was banging on the window to try and get the aircraft to wait and he then broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down. He was was initially restrained outside by Ryanair staff and airport police, who had already been contacted, arrived on the scene almost immediately and arrested him.” A passenger told RTÉ the man was “quite determined” to make his flight as he ran toward the plane “with his suitcase under his arm.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED