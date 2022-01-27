Drunk Swiftie Accused of Crashing His Car Into Singer’s NYC Home
LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
A man was arrested early Thursday after crashing his car outside Taylor Swift’s New York City home, according to TMZ. The man was caught after allegedly driving the wrong way down the singer’s street, hitting both her building and a fire hydrant. He then got out and approached her front door, attempting to rip the intercom out, police sources told the outlet. After a witness called 911 and cops turned up, the man reportedly refused to leave until he met Swift. TMZ reported the man, who police said was drunk, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief. It is unclear if the pop star was home at the time of the incident. Swift most recently dealt with another crazed fan outside her home last summer, when 28-year-old Patrick Nissen tried to enter her apartment building before being arrested. “I love her,” he later told reporters who asked why he’d done it.