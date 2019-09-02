CHEAT SHEET
Man in Custody After Explosives Found Near New Jersey Labor Day Parade Route
A New Jersey man was taken into police custody Monday morning after multiple explosives resembling pipe bombs were found near the route of a Labor Day parade Gov. Phil Murphy was slated to attend, NJ.com reports. A law enforcement official said the man was detained after authorities found more than six devices on his property near the South Plainfield's Labor Day Parade route. The explosives—discovered during a separate investigation—were reportedly not powerful enough to kill anyone. Murphy and the parade were not subjects to a direct threat, and the Monday morning event was reportedly canceled “out of an abundance of caution.” The individual detained was described as a “rogue” man in his 50s who liked explosives.