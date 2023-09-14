Man Arrested for Sexual Assault After Groping Reporter On Air
CREEP
Police in Spain have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a journalist while she was reporting live on air. Isa Balado, a reporter for Cuatro, was detailing a Madrid robbery that took place on Tuesday when a man approached her from behind and groped her. She tried to continue her segment, but news anchor Nacho Abad told her to get the “idiot” on camera. Balado then confronted the man, who denied he assaulted her and walked away after trying to touch her head. The Spanish national police later posted a message on social media to say that a man had been arrested. The incident comes as Spain deals with another sexism scandal in which the now-ousted president of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the Women’s World Cup final.