Man Arrested After ‘Joy Ride’ on Airport Cart
NO JOY
A man has been arrested at a New York airport after reportedly taking an airport cart for a joyride on moving walkways and subsequently damaging them. Kevin J. Sinning, a 29-year-old Wyoming resident, was arrested on Monday at Buffalo Niagara International Airport after he was seen driving the cart on the moving walkways, breaking their glass panels and damaging the vehicle. A video shared on Facebook by another traveler shows a man slowly driving the cart up and down the airport, with damage to one of the walkways visible in the footage. Officials added that the man appeared to be “visibly intoxicated,” during his escapade. He has been accused of second-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of stolen property greater than $3,000 in value, criminal nuisance, and third-degree grand larceny. Sinning declined to comment to NBC News on the matter.