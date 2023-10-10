CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Man Arrested After Leaping Into 9/11 Memorial in New York City
WTF
Read it at New York Post
New York police arrested a man who jumped into the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s North Pool on Monday, the New York Post reported. The 33-year-old Manhattan man jumped down the 30-foot waterfall that lines the memorial’s perimeter. He was then filmed peering into the pool’s “central void” before sliding over the edge into the 20-foot basin. Law enforcement apprehended the man and took him to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for an injury to his left leg, police told the Post. Criminal charges are pending. It remains unclear what motivated the man’s bizarre incursion into the memorial site, which marks the spot where the World Trade Center’s North Tower once stood.