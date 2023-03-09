Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
FOUND SAFE
An Indiana teen who ran away from home on Monday was found safe two days later in a shed over 200 miles away from home, police said Wednesday night. Emily Barger, 14, had been staying in a shed behind a home in Attica, Indiana, along with 18-year-old Terry Ross, who’s been taken into custody on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 16. A classmate’s mother told the Daily Mail that Ross was released from a juvenile correctional facility just last month. A release from Attica police said Barger has been reunited with her dad, who spent the week searching for her and begging her to come home. “Emily Barger if you can see this in any way please come home you are in no trouble and I love and miss you very much,” Shawn Barger posted to Facebook on Wednesday morning.