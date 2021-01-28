Man Arrested After Trying to Storm Through U.S. Capitol Security Checkpoint
INTRUDER ALERT
Capitol Police arrested a man who attempted to force his way past a security checkpoint near the Capitol building at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The man tried to walk through a checkpoint at the intersection of Louisiana and New Jersey Avenues, NW despite police telling him that he wasn’t allowed through. He kept trying to barge past the officers and “actively resisted arrest,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
U.S. Capitol Police said he was charged with unlawful entry, two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and felony destruction of property. On Wednesday, 71-year-old Dennis Westover was arrested after police found him yards from the Capitol with a gun, 20 rounds of ammunition, “Stop the Steal” papers and a list of lawmakers. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman has called for a permanent fence around the Capitol building due to increased security threats.