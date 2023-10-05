Man Arrested at Wisconsin Capitol Returns With Assault Rifle After Posting Bail
SCARY
A man arrested for bringing a handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol building returned later that day armed with an assault rifle after being released on bail, the Associated Press reported. He was initially taken into custody after approaching the office of Gov. Tony Evers (D) while shirtless and openly carrying a firearm Wednesday afternoon, according to Wisconsin Department of Administration Communications Director Tatyana Warrick. After leaving Dane County Jail on bail, the man returned to the Capitol carrying a loaded assault rifle and again demanded to see the governor before being taken into custody again. “I never, ever talk about what my security detail does or what they’re planning on doing,” Evers told reporters. “But anytime something like this happens, obviously they re-evaluate.”