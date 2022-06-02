Man Arrested for Allegedly Groping Women on JetBlue Flight
A 42-year-old California man faces as much as three years behind bars for allegedly groping two women on a JetBlue flight this week. The man, identified by prosecutors as Jairaj Singh Dhillon, reportedly claims to have no recollection of the incidents, telling investigators he’d taken an Ambien sleeping pill. He was arrested and charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact after a mother traveling to Boston with her husband and children told flight attendants he had grabbed her groin area shortly into the flight. After seeing the first woman report the alleged attack, a second woman also told authorities Dhillon had groped her “groin and buttocks” during the flight. Dillon not only reportedly told investigators he could not recall the alleged groping, but insisted he would not have touched the mother “because of his lack of attraction” to her.