Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Signed Tom Brady Jersey From Patriots Hall of Fame

CHEAT SHEET
A Rhode Island man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing a signed Tom Brady game-worn jersey worth $10,000, The Sun Chronicle reports. Foxborough police were called to the Patriots Hall of Fame near Gillette Stadium on Thursday afternoon after Zanini Cineus, 33, was allegedly caught on camera taking Brady’s jersey from a display, putting it on, and walking out of the building. Cineus was apprehended soon after by Officer Joseph Godino in the Patriot Place Shops parking lot. According to police, Cineus also had a stolen blue glove hidden inside a paper bag.
Authorities said Cineus admitted stealing the jersey, and he was subsequently charged with larceny. He entered a not guilty plea in Wrentham District and was freed on his own recognizance, but admitted to the crimes in an interview with a Sun Chronicle reporter after his release. Cineus’ lawyer has yet to publicly comment on the matter.