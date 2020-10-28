Man Arrested for Changing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Address in Voter Database

CHEAT SHEET
A 20-year-old man allegedly hacked into Florida’s voter database and changed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ address—and the Republican governor only realized when he showed up to his local polling place to vote on Monday afternoon. DeSantis called law enforcement when he was told his address had been changed to Pretty Lane, a nondescript dead-end street in West Palm Beach. Using IP addresses, investigators allegedly traced it back to Anthony Steven Guevara, whose laptop allegedly had recent Google searches for terms like “Florida My Vote” and “Florida Governor,” and visits to the governor’s Wikipedia page and the website dos.myflorida.com. He was being held in Collier County Jail on Wednesday under $5,000 bond.