Man Arrested for ‘Disturbance’ at Queen’s Coffin in Westminster
BIZARRE
A man was arrested late Friday for causing a “disturbance” at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall. London police have not identified the man, saying only that he is in custody and facing a charge under the Public Order Act. ITV News’ Royal Editor, Chris Ship, tweeted that “a member of the public rushed” at the queen’s coffin as people were lining up to pay their respects. The “individual was quickly taken to the floor by police officers and removed from the hall,” Ship wrote, noting that witnesses “looked on in horror” as the dramatic scene unfolded. “Some person decided they were going to push my [7-year-old niece] out the way, run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don't know what,” a witness told Sky News of the incident. The queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall until shortly before her funeral on Monday, with members of the public waiting in hours-long queues to bid her farewell.