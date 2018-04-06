CHEAT SHEET
    Man Arrested for Threats Against GOP Rep. Bob Goodlatte

    Joshua Roberts

    Michael McGowan, a 38-year-old man from Roanoke, Va., was arrested and charged Friday with “making a threatening communication through interstate commerce,” according to the Department of Justice. McGowan allegedly tweeted at Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) multiple times in December 2017, saying: “I will do this in full belief I am defending the constitution of the United States. I am not making a joke. I will kill him. Should you believe my doing so would be illegal please arrest me so we can have this discussion in court BEFORE I actually do it. Thank you.” McGowan reportedly admitted to sending the tweets when questioned by authorities the next day but said he “did not own firearms and did not intend on hurting Congressman Goodlatte or anyone else.” Prior to his arrest, McGowan reportedly sent more threatening tweets to Goodlatte this past weekend.

