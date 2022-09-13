Man Arrested in Mecca After Performing ‘Umrah’ Pilgrimage for Late Queen Elizabeth
DEFENDER OF THE FAITH
A Yemeni man who traveled to the holy city of Mecca to perform an “umrah” pilgrimage for the soul of the late Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly been arrested by Saudi authorities. AFP reported that the man had posted a social media video from Mecca’s Grand Mosque in which he appeared holding a banner saying: “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous.” Saudi Arabia forbids pilgrims to Mecca from carrying banners, AFP reported, adding: “And while it is acceptable to perform umrah on behalf on deceased Muslims, this does not apply to non-Muslims like the queen, who was supreme governor of the Church of England, the mother church of the worldwide Anglican communion.” Saudi state media said Monday the man had been arrested and “referred to the public prosecution.”