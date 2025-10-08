U.S. News

Man in Tent Arrested Outside of Supreme Court Ceremony Had 200 Explosive Devices

The suspect was camped outside a cathedral in D.C., typically attended by the Supreme Court justices.

WASHINGTON, D.C., OCTOBER 6: Worshipers leave after celebrating the 72nd Annual Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C., October 6, 2024. The mass, which is sponsored by the John Carroll Society, is held annually on the Sunday before the first Monday in October, which marks the beginning of the new term of the Supreme Court. The mass attempts to invoke God's blessings on officials and politicians primarily responsible for the administration of justice. Supreme Court Justices John G. Roberts, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Barrett attended the mass. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post/Getty Images

A man arrested on the steps of St. Matthew’s Cathedral in D.C. on Sunday was found to be carrying over 200 explosive devices, authorities said. Louis Geri, 41, set up a tent on the cathedral’s steps ahead of the annual Red Mass ceremony, which is typically attended by some of the Supreme Court justices. When approached by officers, he told them, “You might want to stay back and call the federales, I have explosives.” He warned, “Several of your people are gonna die from one of these.” Geri handed over a nine-page document outlining his disdain for Catholicism, Judaism, the Supreme Court justices, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. At one point during the standoff, he brandished a butane lighter and began pulling out vials containing a yellow liquid, later identified as nitromethane, a compound used in the Oklahoma City bombing. Geri was eventually subdued and arrested, with a search of his tent uncovering a multitude of “fully functional” explosive devices, according to court documents. He faces multiple charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and is being held without bond.

