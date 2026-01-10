Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Man Arrested With Over 100 Human Bones in ‘Horror’ Home

BONE COLLECTOR
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 01.09.26 7:04PM EST 
Published 01.09.26 7:03PM EST 
Jonathan Gerlach, 34, is facing more than 500 charges after investigators say they discovered more than 100 human skeletal remains in his home in Pennsylvania.
Jonathan Gerlach, 34, is facing more than 500 charges after investigators say they discovered more than 100 human skeletal remains in his home in Pennsylvania. Delaware County District Attorneys' Office

Pennsylvania man Jonathan Kerlach faces over 500 charges related to the over 100 skeletal remains found in his Ephrata, Pennsylvania, home. Kerlach, 34, was arrested on Jan. 6 by Delaware County officials, who described Kerlach’s home as a “horror movie.” “Detectives walked into a horror movie come to life the other night. This is an unbelievable scene,” said Tanner Rouse, the Delaware County District Attorney. Kerlach is an alleged serial grave robber who amassed his collection by breaking into mausoleums and graves at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Yeadon, Pennsylvania. Officials say he had human skeletons in various conditions in his home and car. Kerlach did not discriminate between young, old, elderly, or children’s bones. Some of the bones found in Kerlach’s home were over 200 years old, while one was said to still have a pacemaker attached. Kerlach posted in the “Human Bones and Skull Selling Group,” which Delaware County officials say is also under investigation. It is unclear why Kerlach collected the bones or if he engaged in the bone-selling trade. His bail was set at $1 million.

Read it at ABC7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
‘The White Lotus’ Reveals $3,000 Per Night Filming Location
FIVE-STAR DRAMA
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.09.26 5:11PM EST 
Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan in ‘The White Lotus’ season three.
(L-R) Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, and Michelle Monaghan in ‘The White Lotus’ season three. Fabio Lovino/HBO

HBO’s hit series The White Lotus is doubling down on luxury for Season 4—with Saint-Tropez as its next backdrop. Variety reports that the fourth installment of the series will be set in the French Riviera, with filming set to take place at the ultra-luxury Château de La Messardière. The former 19th-century palace, now a five-star hotel, sprawls across 32 acres of parasol pines and cypress trees, overlooking the Mediterranean. A stay at the property doesn’t come cheap. According to Variety, nightly rates range from roughly $3,000 to $8,000, with guests paying for access to a full-service spa, multiple restaurants, children’s camp, and chauffeured rides to the beach via Rolls-Royce. The château will serve as just one of several filming locations for the upcoming season, though HBO has not yet revealed where else the cast and crew will shoot. The outlet reports that production is scheduled to begin in April and run through October. Plot details remain tightly under wraps, but sources told Variety that the Cannes Film Festival could factor into the storyline. While full cast details have yet to be revealed, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka were announced for the fourth season in December.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Save $120 on the Viral Dyson Airwrap—Today Only
BLOWN AWAY
AD BY QVC
Updated 01.09.26 3:33PM EST 
Published 01.09.26 12:31AM EST 
Two women holding the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, showcasing smooth, styled hair created with the heat-controlled curling and styling tool.
QVC

This is not a drill: The universally-praised Dyson Airwrap™ is $120 off at QVC right now. With it, you can dry, curl, and shape hair without exposing it to heat damage. This nifty multi-styler constantly measures airflow temperature, ensuring it never exceeds 302°F. The 1.6-inch barrel of the Airwrap™ uses high-speed jets of air to attract and self-wrap hair around it. The result? Smooth, voluminous, and healthy curls and waves.

When styling, you can customize both airflow speed and heat with three settings each, including the cold shot setting, which blasts hair with cooler air that sets styles in place. The set also includes an anti-snag loop brush, designed to glide through hair without pulling, and a fast dryer attachment that uses powerful airflow to quickly rough-dry hair before styling.

Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler
$120 off the regular price
Buy At QVC$400

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Rose Byrne Shares Wild Reason She Lost Her Golden Globes Date
COLD-BLOODED PLANS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.09.26 4:22PM EST 
Rose Byrne Bobby Cannavale
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Actress Rose Byrne’s Golden Globes date bailed for something even rarer than a trophy: a reptile expo in New Jersey. The 46-year-old told Jimmy Fallon during her Thursday appearance on the Tonight Show that her longtime partner, Bobby Cannavale, 55, and their two children already had plans to attend the reptile expo —scheduled for the same weekend as the top awards ceremony—in hopes of adopting a bearded dragon. “This expo is the place where everyone goes, and it’s the place to go, and it was on the same day,” Byrne explained, calling the scheduling conflict “such a bummer.” Still, for the actress, backing out wasn’t an option, “I’m on board for the dragon,” she said, “It’s going to be great.” While Byrne will walk the red carpet without her family by her side, she still has plenty to celebrate. The actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. She faces stiff competition from Amanda Seyfried, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, and Kate Hudson when the awards are handed out next Sunday.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
First Black Woman Chef to Join ‘America’s Test Kitchen’ Dies at 49
TV LEGEND
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.09.26 1:25PM EST 
Boston, MA - August 27: Elle Simone Scott poses for a portrait on set at America's Test Kitchen on August 27, 2018. Scott has been working for America's Test Kitchen for the past year as a test cook and stylist, where she prepares about 8 different foods for each set a day. (Photo by Michael Swensen/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston chef and TV personality Elle Simone Scott, who in 2016 became the first black woman to feature on PBS’s America’s Test Kitchen, has died at the age of 49 after a prolonged fight with ovarian cancer. Before her television career, she shifted from social work to the food world in the wake of the 2008 recession, training at the Culinary Institute of New York and working behind the scenes at major networks. Alongside her on-screen work, she authored best-selling cookbooks, hosted The Walk-In podcast, and co-founded SheChef, a mentoring organization supporting women of color in professional kitchens. “At America’s Test Kitchen, Elle helped open doors that had long been closed—becoming one of the first Black women audiences saw in the test kitchen, and doing so with grace, authority, and joy,” fellow chef and close friend Carla Hall said in a statement. “Her voice mattered. Her work mattered. She mattered. Elle faced ovarian cancer with courage and honesty, using her platform to educate, advocate, and uplift even while fighting for her life.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Skip the Booze—Not the Buzz—With These Cannabis Essentials
DRY JANUARY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.06.26 11:39PM EST 
TribeTokes THCA pre-rolls case and pre-roll in front of a nature background
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.

TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.

Delta 8 THC Tincture
See At TribeTokes

This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.

Live Rosin Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.

THCA Mini Pre-Rolls
See At TribeTokes

If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.

Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Gunsmoke’ and ‘Bewitched’ Star Dies at 83
SEE YOU, COWBOY
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.09.26 4:09PM EST 
Roger Ewing
Roger Ewing, circa 1965. (Photo by Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Roger Ewing, who starred in the 1960s western television series Gunsmoke, has died at age 83. Ewing’s family reported that he died on December 18. The actor, a resident of Morro Bay, California, first appeared on the classic CBS series in February 1965 in a one-off role as the character Ben Lukens. Months later, in October, Ewing returned long-term as the character Thad Greenwood, a deputy marshal and handyman, whom he appeared as for 50 episodes. His character on the series was dropped in September 1967, replaced by Buck Taylor’s gunsmith-turned-deputy, Newly O’Brien. Before starring on Gunsmoke, Ewing had appeared on programs such as Bewitched, The Bing Crosby Show, and Rawhide. After his time on the CBS western, Ewing appeared in episodes of shows like Death Valley Days and The Mothers-In-Law, but ultimately quit acting to pursue photography and world travel. He also ran for a city council seat in his hometown of Morro Bay in 2003.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Painting Bought at Auction on a ‘Hunch’ Turns Out to Be Masterpiece
GAMBLE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.09.26 2:01PM EST 
Peter Paul Rubens', (1933). Portrait of Flemish painter Rubens (1577-1640), considered by many to be one of the greatest painters in European art history, a master of the Baroque style and the most important Flemish painter of the 17th century.
Peter Paul Rubens', (1933). Portrait of Flemish painter Rubens (1577-1640), considered by many to be one of the greatest painters in European art history, a master of the Baroque style and the most important Flemish painter of the 17th century. Print Collector/Getty Images

A painting bought by a former gallerist who had a hunch it might be valuable has turned out to be the work of Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens. Belgian art dealer Klaas Muller bought the painting three years ago from an unspecified auction house in northern Europe for $115,000 on the off chance that it might be the work of the virtuoso Baroque painter. Speaking to The Guardian, he refused to give the name of the auction house for fear of letting people onto his secret. Featuring an old man with a woman’s face in his beard, the painting was listed as the work of an anonymous member of the “Flemish school.” It’s now been studied, and he’s confident it’s the creation of its most influential member, whose paintings have recently sold for $580,000 to $1.15 million. “I wasn’t sure it was a Rubens, I just knew it was very Rubens-esque, so it was still a gamble,” he told the newspaper. “I have a library of books about him at home and look at them most evenings. It’s a bit of an addiction.” Art historian Ben van Beneden studied the painting to assess its veracity and agreed with Muller. He said, “I think it’s very likely. You have to be cautious because you are dealing with a painting that wasn’t made for the market but as a working material. But the craftsmanship is outstanding—it has a very lifelike quality.”

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Judge Tosses Salt-N-Pepa’s Lawsuit Over Master Recordings
PUSH IT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.09.26 3:16PM EST 
US rap duo Salt-N-Pepa at American Idol finale
AMERICAN IDOL: "819 (Grand Finale)" - It's the grand finale! The Top 3 give their final performances in a star-studded night with music legends and top stars. Then, this year's "American Idol" winner is revealed live. SUNDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Stewart Cook) SALT-N-PEPA (Photo by Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images) Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa against their record label over ownership of their master recordings. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote decided in favor of Universal Music Group, saying that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers never owned the copyrights to their sound recordings. “Plaintiffs can only terminate copyright transfers that they executed,” Cote wrote. “None of the contracts identified by Plaintiffs indicate that they ever owned the Master Tapes.” Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton filed the federal lawsuit in New York against the music corporation in May 2025 to reclaim the rights to their own music. UMG argued that the recordings in question were “works made for hire,” and were never owned by the Grammy-winning duo. “Even with the court’s complete rejection of their claims, we remain open and willing to find a resolution to the matter and turn the page so we can focus our efforts on working together to amplify Salt-N-Pepa’s legacy for generations to come,” the company said in a statement. Reps for Salt-N-Pepa said they disagreed with the decision and “fully intend to pursue our rights on appeal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Entertainment Guru Kevin Fallon Launches Obsessed: The Podcast
EAR WORM
The Daily Beast
Published 01.09.26 1:08PM EST 
The Daily Beast's Obsessed: The Podcast
The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed coverage is finally coming to glorious audio and video formats! Obsessed: The Podcast will launch new episodes Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on YouTube, the next day on podcast platforms.

The POV is simple: If you love it, we’re Obsessed. Every week, Kevin Fallon (editor-at-large of the Daily Beast’s Obsessed) and a rotating cast of brilliant critics, including Matt Wilstein (editorial director of the Daily Beast’s Obsessed), bring you the most dramatic news and interview the biggest celebrities from TV, movies, and that not-so-guilty pleasure you love to binge. That series every single one of your group chats is talking about? It’s our pick for Unmissable. The scene that sent you straight to Google? We dissect every frame.

Whether it’s a steamy-beyond-steamy kiss, just-dropped trailer, or unhinged social media meltdown: Kevin, Matt, and friends have opinions—that you now get to hear from their actual lips. All you have to do is sit back, relax, and subscribe to Obsessed: The Podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Curious About Hydrogen Water? H2Tab’s All-in-One Kit Makes It Easy
SIP SMARTER
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 01.08.26 8:57PM EST 
Hydrogen Water Kits H2Tab
H2Tab.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tuned into the wellness world, you’ve likely heard longevity enthusiasts touting the potential benefits of hydrogen water. Some longevity enthusiasts suggest that water infused with molecular hydrogen may offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects by helping reduce free radical damage—claims often linked to improved energy, recovery, and metabolic health.

While some experts (and current research) remain skeptical of hydrogen water’s real-world impact, wellness devotees are embracing the trend, and brands like H2Tab are making it easier to try for yourself. The wellness brand, which was co-founded by biologist and biohacker expert Gary Brecka, recently launched two new kits designed to help you supercharge your hydration routine in 2026—no complicated equipment required. The Hydration Kit includes 60 molecular hydrogen tablets, available in unflavored or raspberry.

H2Tab Molecular Hydrogen Tablets
See At H2Tab

Each tablet uses an elemental magnesium formulation that releases pure molecular hydrogen in the form of nanobubbles when dissolved in water. The brand recommends starting with one tablet daily, then increasing to two or three as your body adjusts.

For those looking to take things a step further, the Reset Kit includes the same hydrogen water tablets, plus hydrogen bath tablets designed for at-home soaking. Added to a tub, the tablets release molecular hydrogen that may help support circulation and skin health, turning an ordinary bath into a recovery-boosting ritual.

H2Tab Molecular Hydrogen Bath Tablets
See At H2Tab

Whether you’re curious about upgrading your daily hydration or looking for wellness-forward ways to make bath time work harder, H2Tab’s new kits offer an accessible entry point into the hydrogen water trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Kate Hudson Reacts to Criticism from Real-Life Son of ‘Song Sung Blue’ Singer
YIKES
Meera Navlakha
Published 01.09.26 11:08AM EST 
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson in ‘Song Sung Blue.’ Focus Features

Kate Hudson has responded to criticism from the real-life son of the Sardinas, the Milwaukee couple whom Hudson and Hugh Jackman play in Song Sung Blue. Michael Sardina Jr. told the Daily Mail that the biopic is “all lies” and that his character was “purposely cut out of the film.” Hudson co-starred in the 2025 film, directed by Craig Brewer, as Claire Sardina, stepmother to Michael and his sister Angelina. Claire married their father, Mike Sardina, in 1994. Mike Jr. said that his father would be “rolling in his grave right now.” He also called Hudson and Jackman “monsters,” adding that they didn’t mention his “existence at all,” despite his close relationship with his father, whom Jackman portrayed. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Hudson responded to Mike Jr.’s comments, saying, “Honestly, I don’t even know—out of respect for our filmmakers, I’m not the right person to speak to it.” The actress, 46, added that she got to know the real-life Claire, saying that she is “such a wonderful woman, and she’s so happy with the movie.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Woman, 56, Killed by Shark in Horror Beach Attack
HORROR AT SEA
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 01.09.26 12:52PM EST 
Tiger shark, Galeocerdo cuvieri, are incredibly impressive and large sharks and reach a length of about six meters with a wide mouth and broad nose.
Tiger shark, Galeocerdo cuvieri, are incredibly impressive and large sharks and reach a length of about six meters with a wide mouth and broad nose. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty

A Minnesota woman was killed in a shark attack in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday, authorities said. The victim, 56-year-old Arlene Lillis of Lake Detroit, died after being attacked by a shark at Dorsch Beach. Emergency responders said the shark severed her arm during the incident. Firefighters confirmed that Lillis lost an arm in the attack and later succumbed to her injuries shortly afterward despite rescue efforts. U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. extended his condolences to Lillis’ family and loved ones. “We are grateful to the bystanders who acted immediately to render aid and to the first responders who worked urgently and bravely in an effort to save her life,” he said. Christopher Carroll, a vacationer with a nursing and lifeguard background, told The Virgin Islands Consortium that he was in his hotel room when he heard Lillis screaming. He rushed to help and, with the assistance of other bystanders, helped pull her from the water. At the time of this writing, the type of shark was not determined.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now