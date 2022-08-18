CHEAT SHEET
Man Attacked at Monster Truck Gig Over ‘Glare Off His Bald Head’
A man at a rock gig in the U.K. was brutally attacked after another audience member complained that his view of the show was being ruined by “glare off his bald head,” a court has heard. Andrew Ridley, 56, allegedly hit Mark Stevens at a performance by the Canadian band Monster Truck in Birmingham in April 2019. Stevens was knocked unconscious by the alleged assault and was left with a bleed on the brain. Ridley has pleaded not guilty to the attack. “It seems that they were standing watching and there was a disagreement about who could see what,” prosecutor Philip Beardwell said. “It was over lights shining off heads—something rather trivial, you may think.”