BASE Jumper Plunges to His Death From High Rise in Front of Daughter
A California man attempting to BASE jump from a San Diego high-rise plunged to his death as his 16-year-old daughter looked on, authorities say. San Diego Police Captain Scott Wahl told the AP the 48-year-old man jumped from the 23-story Palisade UTC apartment complex late Tuesday. “We’re unclear as to whether the parachute malfunctioned or if it just didn’t have enough time to open up properly and deploy,” Wahl was quoted saying. “We believe that his daughter was up on the rooftop with him, and was able to view what happened,” he added. A 911 caller reported hearing a “loud pop” before noticing a man bleeding on the ground, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The man died at the scene and has not yet been identified.