Man Awarded Nearly $1 Million After Drunk Driver Kills Bride on Wedding Night
MODICUM OF JUSTICE
A man who lost his wife on their wedding night after they were struck by a drunk driver will receive nearly $1 million in a settlement from multiple parties, according to South Carolina outlet The Post and Courier. On the tragic night in April 2023, Aric Hutchinson and his bride, Samantha Miller, were leaving their wedding reception in a golf cart when the intoxicated driver hit them while traveling 65 miles per hour in a 25-miles-per-hour zone. The cart was reportedly launched 300 feet, and Miller died on-site. She was “still wearing her wedding dress,” according to The Guardian. Hutchinson broke several bones and suffered a brain injury. He later filed a lawsuit against defendants including Enterprise Rent-a-Car and local businesses the Drop In Bar & Deli, the Crab Shack and Snapper Jacks. He alleged in his complaint that the driver, Jamie Komoroski, had “slurred and staggered” her way to multiple locations before getting behind the wheel. Komoroski has been charged with reckless homicide and multiple counts of felony DUI.