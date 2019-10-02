CHEAT SHEET

    Man Beaten Up in California Restaurant Over His Russian ‘MAGA’ Hat: Cops

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    A 32-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking a man who was wearing a red hat that said “Make America Great Again” in Russian at a Hermosa Beach, Calif., restaurant, The Los Angeles Times reports. Hermosa Beach Police said David Delgado approached the man with the red cap in the bathroom of Tower 12 on Sept. 2, and asked him what it meant. According to Sgt. Robert Higgins, the writing on the cap was the Russian translation of President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. Delgado then allegedly punched the man in the face multiple times, knocked him on the ground, stole the man’s hat, and fled the restaurant. Police were able to find him using the restaurant’s surveillance footage and other “investigative resources." Delgado was arrested on suspicion of robbery and battery with serious injury, and is being held on $100,000 bail.

