CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Man Breaks Neck Trying to Jump NYC Subway Turnstile, Dies
R.I.P.
Read it at New York Post
A 28-year-old man died on Sunday morning after a botched attempt to jump a subway turnstile in New York City, police said. Sources told PIX11 that video footage captured the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, attempting to hop the turnstile, losing his footing, and falling. He struck his head on the Queens station’s cement floor, breaking his neck, according to authorities. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead around 6:45 a.m. No criminality is suspected in his death, a police spokesperson said.