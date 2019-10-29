CHEAT SHEET

    Man Breaks Record for Climbing World’s 14 Highest Mountains

    On Tuesday, Nirmal Purja, 36, reached the summit of Mount Shishapangma (26,335 feet) in Tibet, completing the gobsmacking feat of scaling the world’s 14 largest peaks in just over six months. In doing so, Purja, a British-Nepalese climber, broke the record set in 2013 by the Korean Kim Chang-ho who did it in 7 years, 10 months, and 6 days. The 14 highest peaks are known as the “8,000ers” because they are the peaks reaching more than 8,000 meters above sea level. Just 40 climbers have completed this feat throughout history. 

