Man Bursts Into Cockpit of Miami-Bound Plane, Breaks Controls, Then Tries to Jump Out
EARLY DEPARTURE
An American Airlines flight from Honduras to Miami was delayed on Tuesday after a passenger burst into the cockpit, broke some of the plane’s controls, and then tried to leap out of the window. The bizarre incident happened during boarding at Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport in Honduras. In a statement, the airline said the unnamed man charged directly into the cockpit and damaged the flight controls. “A pilot in the cockpit tried to stop him and then the man tried to jump out the open cockpit window,” the statement went on. A video posted to Twitter by a man who was at the airport showed the passenger leaning out of the cockpit window and waving his arms. He was swiftly apprehended by local authorities, who have yet to comment on the incident.