Man Busted After Throwing an Egg at King Charles
King Charles III had an egg thrown at him on Tuesday while on a public walkabout. Police later said they had arrested a man after the incident and that the suspect is now being questioned. It is not clear if the egg made contact with the royal body, however Charles, 74, “quickly resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area,” a report in the Daily Mail said. The king was targeted by an egg throwing protestor four weeks ago in York. On that occasion all four eggs hurled by his assailant missed the mark.