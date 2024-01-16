Read it at MassLive
Police in Boston arrested a man at an MBTA station Sunday night after officers were called to a report of a man harassing passengers with his pet rats, authorities said. MBTA Transit Police said officers found the man at Haymarket Station at around 7 p.m. with the rodents, named Tom and Jerry. The suspect had several outstanding warrants on charges including failure to register as a sex offender and making criminal threats. The man, who was not named but described as “well known” to police, was arrested, while Tom and Jerry were handed to Boston Animal Control.