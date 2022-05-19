Man Called 911 About ‘Impossible Situation’ Before He Was Found Dead With Family
‘NO WAY OUT’
A 64-year-old man in Tampa, Florida, phoned 911 to say he was “in an impossible situation with no way out” before he was found dead along with two terminally ill loved ones this week. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they found Thomas Schultz dead of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” on Wednesday morning after he told the emergency dispatcher he planned to commit suicide. His wife and stepdaughter, who were not named, were found “shot and killed in their beds inside the home,” police said in a press release. Family members said both Schultz’s wife and adult step-daughter suffered from terminal illnesses. The stepdaughter, said to be in her 50s, was found in a “hospital-style bed with feeding tubes,” according to police. “There is no such thing as an ‘impossible situation.’ There is always hope, and there is always help,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.