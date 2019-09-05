CHEAT SHEET
‘PRESTIGE WEED’
Man Calls Police Department to Demand Cops Return His ‘Really Fucking Good Weed’
“I want my motherfucking weed back,” an Ohio man told cops at the Sharonville Police Department when he called to report that two police officers had “stolen” 4 grams of his “prestige weed.” The department posted an audio clip of the phone call on its Facebook page as a reminder that recreational marijuana is not actually legal in the state. “I need to do a complaint about two Sharonville cops. They stole my fucking weed last night,” said the caller, whose name was redacted to protect his identity. “It was only like 4 grams but it was prestige fucking weed. And from what I know 100 grams is cool right?” “You are wrong,” replied the sergeant, who managed to keep his cool during the call.
“Dude where have you been the past two months?” the caller then asked the cop, “two months ago it passed that 100 grams you guys don’t take it, no ticket!” The sergeant informed the man that weed is not, in fact, legal in the county, but the caller insists, “I’m allowed to have up to 100 grams, I know the law, I know my fucking rights!” The man spelled out his full name to the cops, but when he realized his mistake, he told the cops his wife’s name is Marilyn Manson. Sharonville police posted the audio with a caption reminding people that “recreational marijuana is still ILLEGAL.”