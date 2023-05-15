Man Captures Harrowing Moment Tiger Shark Attacked His Kayak In Hawaii
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
A fisherman in Hawaii has described the harrowing moment a tiger shark attacked his kayak—a moment he managed to catch on camera. Scott Haraguchi was fishing in Oahu and had left his GoPro on after catching a fish. He explained to KITV what happened next: “I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor and I looked up and I saw this big brown thing my brain thought it was a turtle but then I got slammed by it and realized that it was a tiger shark.” Haraguchi said he managed to kick the shark which retreated from the boat, and so he kept fishing. He said he was uncertain what sparked the shark attack, but noted he saw a wounded seal shortly afterwards and hypothesized the shark mistook the boat for its prey. “I realize that life is short, time is short on Earth, so make the most of it,” he said.