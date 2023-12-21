CHEAT SHEET
Man Caught Hiding Bullets in Diaper at NYC Airport, TSA Says
A man preparing to board a flight out of New York City’s LaGuardia Airport was caught at a security checkpoint with 17 bullets hidden inside a diaper in his carry-on luggage, authorities say. The Transportation Security Administration said that after the bullets set off an alarm in the X-ray machine, the passenger said he had no idea how the bullets and diaper got there, before later suggesting his girlfriend had put it in his bag. The man, who has not been identified, was cited for unlawful possession of the ammunition.