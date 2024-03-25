Man Changes Name to ‘Literally Anybody Else’ and Runs For President
A NEW HOPE
Fed up with the two-party system that will once again pit Joe Biden and Donald Trump against each other this fall, a 35-year-old Texas man took matters into his own hands. Formerly known as Dustin Elbey, the man—an army veteran and a 7th grade teacher—changed his name to “Literally Anybody Else” and launched his bid for president this month. He said his campaign wasn’t really about him as an individual, but about the idea of a having a third party candidate at all. “I really want there to be an outlet for folks like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between two parties that has no benefit for the common person,” he said. “We can do better out of 300 million people for president.” He’s already filed with the Federal Election Commission, but he faces an uphill battle to gain 113,151 signatures from people who didn’t vote in either of Texas’ primaries in order to qualify as an independent. He’d face similar hurdles in the other 49 states.