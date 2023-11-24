CHEAT SHEET
Man Charged for Leaking Gruesome Delphi Murder Photos
Crime-scene photos taken following the murder of two young women on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana, mysteriously leaked to the public—and now a leaker has been arrested. In early October, officials said they were told about photos from the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German somehow making into into the public’s hands. Mitchell Westerman of nearby Westfield, Indiana, was charged this week with the release of those photos. And in something of a bizarre twist, as The Independent reported, he has ties to Andrew Baldwin, an attorney that once represented the accused Delphi killer Richard Allen. Prosecutors claim Allen has already confessed multiple times.