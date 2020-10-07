CHEAT SHEET
Man Charged for Sexually Assaulting Teen While She Slept on Plane: Feds
A 38-year-old airline passenger has been charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure for allegedly touching the inner thigh of an 18-year old while she slept during a flight, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. Ian Wagner touched the inner thigh of the teenager while she was sleeping, exposed himself, and masturbated on the Frontier flight from Indiana to Colorado in 2017, federal authorities say. The FBI said Wednesday that the victim was “incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct and physically incapable of declining participation in, and communicating an unwillingness to engage in, the sexual contact.” Wagner could spend up to three years in prison if convicted.