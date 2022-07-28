CHEAT SHEET
Man Charged With ‘Executing’ Dad as He Played Pokemon Go With His Daughter
A man has been charged in the horrific cold-blooded murder of a father who was playing Pokemon Go in a park with his daughter. Khiryan Monroe, 20, is accused of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Servando Hamros, 29, on July 14 in Evanston, Illinois, police said. Hamros was walking with his 6-year-old daughter when Monroe confronted him, according to police. Hamros was shot in the head and died at the scene, with Monroe also allegedly shooting at the little girl as she ran for her life. “She found a place to hide and was uninjured fortunately, but saw as the gunman then stood over her father and executed him,” Hamros’ father, Servando Camargo, wrote on a GoFundMe set up for funeral costs.