Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend to Freeze to Death on Mountain

A Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Edinburgh was forced to divert to Dublin on Friday morning after a major IT failure halted all incoming air traffic into the Scottish capital. Delta Flight 208, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday evening, issued a 7700 squawk code while over the Atlantic, signaling an onboard emergency. The Boeing 767 then spent about 20 minutes circling just south of the Scottish capital before being diverted to Dublin, where it landed at 10:17 a.m. local time Friday. Flight tracking data shows several aircraft circling the airport and being diverted to alternative locations, primarily Dublin or nearby Glasgow Airport. The airport’s IT issue was resolved less than an hour after Delta’s 26-year-old plane landed in Dublin, with outgoing flights from Edinburgh Airport resuming around 10:45 a.m. The Boeing 767 managed to land in Edinburgh at 1:38 p.m. Delta has yet to comment on the nature of the emergency.
A sudden blaze near one of America’s most myth-soaked aviation sites has sent firefighters scrambling and the internet buzzing, after flames tore through part of the Roswell Air Center just south of Hangar 84—a location etched into UFO lore for its alleged link to the 1947 crash. Officials said the fire was reported around 7:55 p.m. Thursday on East Earl Cummings Loop, prompting an immediate surge of concern over hazardous materials and oxygen bottles stored nearby. Fire crews expanded the safety perimeter and rushed to evacuate surrounding facilities while working to keep the flames from spreading. Roswell firefighters declared the blaze under control by 9:45 p.m. Authorities have not confirmed what sparked the fire or whether any historically sensitive items were inside the affected structures. No injuries have been reported. The site’s history ensured the incident traveled fast online. UFO enthusiasts seized on the news within minutes, with one Reddit user declaring, “They are destroying the evidence.” The speculation fed into decades of intrigue surrounding the original Roswell incident, when the U.S. Air Force announced it had recovered debris from a “flying disc.”
Scream star Skeet Ulrich has responded to a longstanding fan theory that he and co-star Matthew Lillard’s murderous characters in the first entry of the horror franchise were secretly in a relationship. “It’s not something that was intended, or that was discussed in making it or creating the characters,” Ulrich, 55, told the New York Post. “But I think in a way it’s just part of the universality of that dynamic that you can sort of put all kinds of labels on it if you want. And I’m here for it,” the former ’90s hearthrob added. “No one can take it away from us.” Ulrich was asked the question after he and Lillard, with whom he has maintained a close friendship for over three decades, reunited this year to film the video game horror sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. “I just love being around the guy,” Ulrich said of his friend and co-star. “He is such a positive force and wears his heart on his sleeve and most importantly is really all about you. He’s a really, really great person.”
An Austrian man has been charged with “grossly negligent homicide” after allegedly abandoning his girlfriend near the summit of the country’s highest mountain earlier this year and leaving her to die of exposure. The 39-year-old defendant, an experienced mountaineer, was said to be acting as a guide for his more inexperienced partner, 33, as they attempted to scale the 12,461-foot peak of Grossglocker back in January. After getting within 50 meters of the summit, the victim said she was unable to continue the hike, prompting the defendant to leave her on the summit feeling “unprotected, exhausted, hypothermic, and disoriented” as he went to seek help, authorities said. Before he left, he failed to provide her with shelter or emergency heat-retaining blankets, causing her to freeze to death as she was battered by “challenging winter conditions,” including gale-force winds of up to 45mph and a temperature of -17°F. After alerting emergency services at 3:30 a.m., he became unreachable after putting his phone on silent, prosecutors claim. “We continue to believe that this was a fateful and tragic accident,” the man’s lawyer told Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, adding that his client “very much regrets the whole thing.” The man faces up to three years in prison if convicted.
Kim Kardashian changed her name shortly before she rose to superstardom on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 45-year-old businesswoman has made her name, and the shortened nickname of Kim K, into an internationally recognized brand. Speaking to Time on Thursday, the Skims founder said, “I used to always go by Kimberly, until we signed on to do the reality show. And when I looked at my chyron, Kimberly Kardashian, I said, ‘I think that’s so long for people to say.’ And like, ‘Let’s just shorten it to Kim.’” Despite how well-known Kim has become, she told the magazine that she still finds it strange, given that the people who know her outside her fame have always called her Kimberly. “And it’s so weird, because all my friends from high school and growing up, and my dad, everyone calls me Kimberly.” Elsewhere in the interview, she said she was the one who was responsible for dragging her family into doing a reality show. “I think I was the one that convinced everyone for sure. I really wanted it. I really wanted to do a reality show since the day MTV’s ‘The Real World’ came out and I watched it with my best friend.”
The Dark Knight star Sir Michael Caine, 92, has made a rare outing on the red carpet to be honored with a lifetime achievement award. The virtuoso actor appeared in a wheelchair, guided by friend Vin Diesel at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday. The pair was met with rapturous applause, accompanied by two-time Oscar winner Caine’s grandchildren. “Tonight is more special for me personally because I’ve been asked to recognize someone who you all know as one of the best actors who’s ever lived,” Diesel said, introducing Caine, with whom he worked in the 2015 movie The Last Witch Hunter. “He’s been somebody that, as Uma Thurman said, could play character roles or main roles, and all the while has more charisma in his finger than most people in Hollywood.” Caine wore a suave dark jacket, shirt and tie for the appearance, with Diesel in a similar, albeit tieless, ensemble. “Thank you for the welcome. My name is Michael Caine,” said the Interstellar star, whose career has spanned seven decades and finally came to an end in 2023. “I’m just so happy to be here. I’ve seen it on television but never won anything here, so I’m happy.”
Renée Zellweger says her initial rise to fame irritated movie and marketing execs because she wasn’t considered enough of a classical “Hollywood Beauty.” “Look, I know I don’t have, and never have had, traditional movie-star looks,” Zellweger, 55, told the Telegraph in an interview Friday. “So something I kept hearing was, ‘How can we overcome this lack of movie-star-ness you embody?’ There would be a hair meeting, where they’d all say, ‘What are we going to do with this limp, fine hair? How are we going to make her look fabulous?’ And then a dress meeting, where it would be ‘She’s not voluptuous enough, so what are we going to do about that?’” Zellweger confessed that early on in her career, she even believed the way she looked was “prohibitive,” and that a “prettier girl deserved the job over me.” But the constant scrutiny, she explained, eventually helped fuel her performance as Bridget Jones, as she was able to channel the continuous nitpicking and anxieties into a career-defining role. “It was so liberating,” she said. “Because finally, here was a character who doesn’t get it right. She tries, but her make-up and hair are a mess, her outfits don’t quite come together properly. And for me, after 10 years of not measuring up, that was so freeing...Bridget wasn’t magazine-cover perfect. In fact, she had to not be.”
Former Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall has married her longtime partner in an intimate ceremony. Cattrall, 69, tied the knot with audio engineer Russell Thomas, 55, on Thursday at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London. The nuptials were attended by just 12 guests. The pair met in 2016 when Cattrall, who was born in Liverpool, appeared on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour. Thomas edited the monologue Cattrall wrote for the popular radio program, and later slid into her social media DMs. The bride wore a Dior suit, styled by Sex And The City stylist Patricia Field, with a bespoke hat designed by milliner Philip Treacy. Cattrall and Thomas have been living between their homes in the U.K. and Vancouver Island over the last decade. “He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms,” Cattrall told The Times of Thomas in June. “He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love.” This is the fourth wedding for Cattrall, who divorced third husband, musician Mark Levinson, in 2004. The pair had released a book they wrote together called Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm two years earlier. Cattrall tapped out of her iconic Sex And The City role as publicist Samantha Jones after the second film, which was released in 2010. Following clashes with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cattrall declined to join the reboot, And Just Like That. She eventually filmed a brief cameo in the final episode of series two in 2023. This year’s third season became the final series, after a mixed reaction from critics and fans. In August, Cattrall liked a follower’s shady comment on Instagram that read “And Just Like That…we all know it was Sam (Kim) who carried the entire franchise.”
More than 180 passengers and crew were forced into an emergency evacuation after a ground vehicle used to load luggage caught fire next to their aircraft. The blaze, which ignited near a stationary Latam Airlines Airbus A320, filled the runway with smoke and triggered the immediate deployment of emergency protocols. Authorities confirmed no injuries were reported as passengers evacuated the plane at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport using boarding bridges and inflatable slides. One passenger, Lucas Lima, described the sudden and confusing scene. “When we were almost all seated, there was an announcement to evacuate the aircraft immediately. Then, everyone stood up, some not quite understanding and trying to grab their luggage.” He added, “Another announcement came, and the officers were shouting to leave our belongings and exit through the front immediately. From inside, there was no smoke or smell, and we couldn’t understand why we had to evacuate.” In a statement, Latam Airlines clarified that a “small fire” on a baggage handler had grounded the flight, but the situation was swiftly contained, and the aircraft itself did not catch fire. All affected passengers on Flight LA3418 were rebooked onto other flights.
January Jones, who played Betty Draper in Mad Men, has revealed that she struggles with a health condition called misophonia—and not everyone in her family has been supportive. “I’d like to talk about something that I’ve been struggling with my whole life, which is called misophonia. And it’s gotten progressively worse over the years,” the Emmy-nominated actress said in a Dec. 4 video posted on Instagram. Misophonia is a neurological disability that causes intense emotional pain and anxiety after hearing certain noises. Jones said her brother-in-law, who is otherwise a “really nice guy,” has seemed to mock her struggles with the condition. “I have a brother-in-law whose favorite food is chips. Just all the time, he eats chips,” she said. “I have talked to him about this many times and he seems to think it’s funny to eat chips around me now, because it’s an ongoing joke to see what happens and see what I do. I just think it’s really unkind to my issue and also very dangerous for him.” She continued, “So what I didn’t do today, was record this video inside a prison. Because I - I mean I’ve imagined many ways to do it, too. But I haven’t. I didn’t. Not yet,” she jokingly added, with a small laugh. She then revealed it’s her brother-in-law’s birthday and wished him a happy birthday with “a f--- load of chips.”