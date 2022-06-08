Man Charged With Stalking Rep. Nehls Ranted About Eyeballs While Admitting to It on Facebook

A 38-year-old Florida man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) appears to have posted on Facebook about how he was certain the congressman and other national figures were supposedly taunting him by using the “eyeball emoji.”

A Facebook post from an account using the name Brett Coulter expressed his disgust with the “straight up ghetto people” allegedly obsessed with him — including alt-right OANN anchor Jack Posobiec, Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo and the sports site Bleacher Report along with Nehls.

“I also actually got Troy Nehls’ personal cellphone number and have been calling him,” the post continued. “I do not even know who he is up until last week so I did not know he was a ‘congressman.’ Anyway, the coward told DC Police (who have national jurisdiction) and they paid me a visit!!!”

Nehls, a former sheriff, expressed relief on Tuesday in a statement announcing the arrest of Brett Coulter in New Jersey on stalking and harassment charges.

“Mr Coulter repeatedly called and left disturbing and threatening voicemails where he threatened to kill me,” Nehls said. “After the first encounter, my office immediately notified the United States Capitol Police about the incident who took swift action… I commend the professionalism and seriousness [with] which all members of law enforcement handled the matter and am thankful Mr. Coulter has been arrested.”

Also on Wednesday, Nehls—who is heading up a GOP probe into security failures that contributed to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol—accused the Capitol Police of complicity in the insurrection. “I think the Capitol Police didn't have the National Guard here because maybe they just wanted it to happen,” he told CNN.