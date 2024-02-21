Man Claiming $2 Billion Powerball Ticket Was Stolen Loses It in Court
‘TAKE ME INTO CUSTODY’
The man who was charged with making a false claim that the winning $2.4 billion Powerball ticket was stolen from him had a really rough day in court on Tuesday, according to The Sun. Jose Rivera, who pleaded not guilty to filing a false police report, tried to fire his lawyer shortly before court went into session at the courthouse in Pasadena, California. When Rivera’s lawyer tried to tell Judge Donna Hollingsworth that his client had attempted to fire him, Rivera flew into a rage, saying “just take me into custody.” The judge dismissed everyone and spoke privately with Rivera and his lawyer. When viewers were invited back in, Judge Hollingsworth announced that Rivera would be referred to mental health court for a competency hearing. Rivera begged for more time, but was denied, and appeared frustrated as he left court. Rivera is still suing Edwin Castro, the winner of the historic lottery sum, even though Castro’s lawyer said he’d watched CCTV of his client purchasing the ticket.