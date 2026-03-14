World

Man Completes 4,000 Mile Walk Dressed as a Cat

WILD

Japanese viral sensation Kentaro Jin has completed the final leg of his two-year journey.

Jack Revell
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Catman on his charity walk.
Screenshot/Youtube/Catman

A man calling himself “Catman” completed a 4,000-mile walk across Australia while dressed in a full-body cat costume. Viral sensation Kentaro Jin set out from Carnarvon in Western Australia in November 2023 and reached his destination of the Sydney Opera House on the other side of the country on Saturday evening, local time. Jin pushed a yellow wheelbarrow across the coastline of the vast, arid country, raising roughly $50,000 for children’s cancer research along the way. At the finish line, Catman was met by thousands of supporters and well-wishers, many of whom had followed his journey online. Jin has amassed nearly 850,000 followers on Instagram, where he has been sharing his humorous interactions with Australian locals along his journey. The former construction worker is notable for his now-iconic good humour and cheerful demeanor. " I don’t want to be a hero trapped in a screen—I want to be a real presence that brings hope into the real world," Jin wrote on his GoFundMe account. Not content with the walk, he is now planning to cycle back to where he started, eventually completing a full lap of the country.

Read it at 9 News Sydney
Jack Revell

Jack Revell

Night Reporter

jack.revell@thedailybeast.com

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