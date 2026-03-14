Man Completes 4,000 Mile Walk Dressed as a Cat

A man calling himself “Catman” completed a 4,000-mile walk across Australia while dressed in a full-body cat costume. Viral sensation Kentaro Jin set out from Carnarvon in Western Australia in November 2023 and reached his destination of the Sydney Opera House on the other side of the country on Saturday evening, local time. Jin pushed a yellow wheelbarrow across the coastline of the vast, arid country, raising roughly $50,000 for children’s cancer research along the way. At the finish line, Catman was met by thousands of supporters and well-wishers, many of whom had followed his journey online. Jin has amassed nearly 850,000 followers on Instagram, where he has been sharing his humorous interactions with Australian locals along his journey. The former construction worker is notable for his now-iconic good humour and cheerful demeanor. " I don’t want to be a hero trapped in a screen—I want to be a real presence that brings hope into the real world," Jin wrote on his GoFundMe account. Not content with the walk, he is now planning to cycle back to where he started, eventually completing a full lap of the country.

9 News Sydney