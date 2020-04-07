Most gift guides for men are dominated by flashy ties, designer cologne, and high-end tech. But if your dude already has a laptop, a favorite scent, and an appropriate amount of neckwear, what then? Or, what if he has, you know, interests and a personality beyond grooming? Your gift to him should be as special as he is to you.

Man Crates curates a wide selection of high-quality gifts shipped in all sorts of unique packaging. Each box has a theme, like whiskey appreciation or birdhouse making. Man Crates makes for an affordable and fun gift that he can spend hours enjoying. To help you celebrate Easter, even if you can’t be there in person, Man Crates is releasing brand new products (under $50) and running a special Easter-themed promotion.

S’more Peeps Pack Sticky, sugary, and brightly colored, Peeps go hand-in-glove with Easter. You could pop them straight in your mouth–nothing wrong with that. But, there is a superior way to enjoy the marshmallowy mascot of Easter: partnered with chocolate between two sugar cookies. The S’more Peeps Pack puts an interesting spin on this vintage treat. This box comes with twenty fluffy sugar cookies, three milk chocolate bars, and ten delicious Peeps. Whether baked in an oven or roasted over an open fire, these confectionary concoctions will leave him craving s’more. Buy on Man Crates $ 29.99

Camo Easter Eggs As a child, egg hunts were the highlight of Easter, an exhilarating search for decorated eggs filled to the brim with sweet, sweet treasure. Unfortunately, the satisfaction of finding brightly colored eggs randomly scattered across the backyard wanes when 1–you realize finding neon eggs is not that hard and 2–candy ceases to be your number one motivation in life. Reignite the thrill of the hunt with the Camo Easter Eggs Pack. Score a box filled with six tin easter eggs that forgo loud colors, instead opting for a stealthy woodland camo that will frustrate even the most keen-eyed of hunters. If he is able to find one of these epic eggs, he will be rewarded with delectable chicken jerky. Flavors include lemon pepper, sriracha, cajun, teriyaki, tso, and thai satay. Happy Hunting! Buy on Man Crates $ 39.99

Speaking of egg hunting, readers can participate in Man Crates’ version of an Easter egg hunt. Here’s how it works: Until April 12, 2020, readers can find deals hidden across the Man Crates website. These deals are marked by a "You Found a Deal" flag and can net you up to 40% in savings! And hey–Father’s Day is just around the corner.

