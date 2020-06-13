One-of-a-Kind Gifts for Your One-of-a-Kind Dad

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 21—meaning you only have ONE week left to get dad something special for his big day. Man Crates curates unique and bragworthy gifts that come in all sorts of exciting packaging. On top of all that, each box has its own distinct theme.
The Grill Master Crate ($99) will get your pops fired up for some backyard BBQ. With helpful tools like a brass knuckle meat tenderizer, steak thermometers, a sturdy cast iron smoker box, and hickory wood chips, this box will take your father's BBQing to the next level.
Grill Master Crate
Pair this with the Wing Master Crate ($69) to help give dad’s BBQ an extra wallop of flavor. The crate comes with a silicone basting brush, a 100% cotton towel, and four region-specific sauces— Chicken Tikka, Korean BBQ, Thai Peanut, and Kansas City BBQ.
Wing Master Crate
If your dad is more “the finer things in life” than “slinging meat outdoors”, then the Whiskey Appreciation Crate ($159) is the move. This box comes with a host of goodies like sphere ice molds and slate coasters. But the main stars here are the hand-made whiskey decanter (which properly aerates whiskey) and the two sleek, heavy-bottom rocks glasses, on which you can have your father's name and initials engraved.
Whiskey Appreciation Crate
Can be personalized
Daily Beast readers can use the code DAD20 (6/8-6/17) to save 20% on all purchases over $149.
