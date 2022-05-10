Three Killed as SUV Crashes Into Philly Train Station, One Victim ‘Decapitated’
BRUTAL
Three people were killed early Tuesday morning when an SUV driving “at a very high rate of speed” plowed into a Philadelphia train station, authorities said. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the driver was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into the elevated Allegheny Avenue station, along with two pedestrians, identified so far only as a man and a woman. “There is a male body right in front of the vehicle. That body is clearly decapitated. The body is clearly mangled and appears to be somewhat burned,” Small said. Witnesses described the crash as sudden and chaotic. “The way the car sped through the intersection, actually, didn’t register. Like I didn’t know what I was looking at. He went through the intersection, 70-80 miles an hour and just drove directly into the wall,” one witness told CBS Philadelphia. A third pedestrian was reportedly taken to a local hospital in stable condition. All trains are bypassing the station as authorities continue to work at the scene.