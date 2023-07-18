CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Man Detained After Trying to Torch Lenin’s Corpse: Reports
BURNING ISSUE
Read it at Meduza
A man was detained in Moscow on Monday evening after attempting to firebomb the Lenin Mausoleum, according to reports. Telegram channels Baza and Shot said suspect Konstantin Stachukov, 37, threw a Molotov cocktail at the tomb in Red Square, but the mausoleum was not damaged in the incident. Authorities reportedly detained him at the scene and have since opened a case of “disobedience to the lawful demand” of an officer against him. His motive has not yet been established, though reports suggest the same man had previously been detained carrying Molotov cocktails in Red Square in May. The remains of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin have been on almost continuous public display since his death in 1924.