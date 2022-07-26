CHEAT SHEET
Man Dies After Being Strangled by Pet Snake
A man who was strangled unconscious by his pet snake last week has died in a hospital, authorities say. Elliot Senseman, 27, passed away from an “anoxic brain injury,” the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensics Center said in a statement. Officers had arrived at Senseman’s home in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, last Wednesday to find the snake coiled around his throat. “It was a dire situation,” Upper Macungie Township Police Department Lt. Peter Nickischer told CNN. “It was without a doubt a life-and-death situation for this person.” Cops managed to free Senseman by fatally shooting the snake in the head. Emergency responders then battled to save Senseman’s life before rushing him to hospital for further treatment.