Man Dies After Breaking Through Airport Security and Being Sucked Into Aircraft Engine

A man has died after being sucked into an aircraft engine at Italy’s third-busiest airport. The man, who was not a passenger or employee, broke through security at Milan Bergamo Airport and dashed onto the tarmac, where he was sucked into the engine of the Volotea Airbus A319 as it prepared to take off for Asturias Airport in northwest Spain. Italian news agency Ansa reported that the man, who was 35 years old, took his own life. It stated that he abandoned his car, slipped through security and outran police as he made his way toward flight V73511. All flights were suspended for around two hours after the incident at 10:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Volotea said it was offering “psychological support” to passengers on the plane. “We are doing everything possible to support the affected passengers and crew, providing them with psychological support, while working in close coordination with the Italian authorities,” the low-cost Spanish airline said in a statement posted to X.

A person has been sucked into an aircraft engine on the taxiway at Milan Bergamo Airport in Italy on Tuesday morning, the country's media reported.



SACBO, the airport's operator, said flights were suspended at 10:20 a.m. local time "due to a problem that occurred on the… pic.twitter.com/heyFgR8x2W — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 8, 2025

The Telegraph