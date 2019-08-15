CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Man Dies After Competing in Taco Eating Contest at Fresno Grizzlies Game
A man who took part in a taco eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game Tuesday died after collapsing, The Sacramento Bee reports. Dana Hutchings, 41, was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital on Tuesday night. While the Fresno County Coroner’s Office has not determined Hutchings’ official cause of death, emergency staff at the hospital reportedly cleared food from his throat. Matthew Boylan, who watched the competition at the baseball game, told the newspaper he saw Hutchings collapse about seven minutes into the competition. “He was just shoving the tacos down his mouth without chewing,” Boylan said. Hutchings reportedly received the Heimlich maneuver and CPR before paramedics attempted to resuscitate him. In a statement, Grizzlies team president Derek Franks said the team was “devastated” to learn of Hutchings’ death.