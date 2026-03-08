Man Dies After Slicing Off Vital Appendage

The Maggie Gylenhaal-directed The Bride! opened to a low $7.3 million in the U.S. on a $90 million budget. Warner Bros. had estimated that the second Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed film would gross between $16 million and $18 million at the box office. Its international box office totaled $6.3 million, bringing the worldwide total to $13.6 million. The film is a reimagining of the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein and features a cast including this year’s Best Actress Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz. Critics weren’t sure what to make of the movie either, with very mixed reviews and a 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Worse, it had a “C+” on the audience-sourced Cinema Score. This is a flop from a long line of hits for Warner Bros. in the last year, like the award-winning Sinners, Weapons, and Wuthering Heights. The top box office performer this weekend was Pixar’s Hoppers. The animated story earned $46 million across 4,000 theaters in the U.S. and another $42 million worldwide.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Oscar Nominee’s New Movie Plummets at Box OfficeFLOP!The star-studded cast couldn’t get people in seats after poor audience reviews.
- 2‘Will & Grace’ Star Dies at 60‘SURROUNDED WITH LOVE’Actor Corey Parker died after a battle with metastatic cancer.
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦The compact and whisper-quiet stimulator is currently 44 percent off on Amazon.
- 3Man Dies After Slicing Off Vital Appendage😱😱😱A disturbingly graphic incident shocked downtown L.A. on Saturday morning.
- 4Explosion at European U.S. Embassy Under InvestigationSECURITY SITUATIONNumerous U.S. diplomatic buildings in the Middle East were hit by targeted strikes this week.
Shop with ScoutedThese Buttery-Soft Underwear Are Antoni Porowski-ApprovedSERVED HOT“Queer Eye’s” award-winning food & travel personality shows off Saxx Underwear’s cozy and wildly indulgent styles.
- 5Southwest Flight Disrupted Mid-Journey for Terrifying ArrestHORROR FLIGHTLaw enforcement stormed the plane in tactical gear.
- 6Another Republican Retirement Spells Disaster for TrumpUPHILL BATTLEA mass exodus of sitting GOP lawmakers is going to leave MAGA vulnerable at the polls.
- 7‘Pulp Fiction’ Star Dies at 68THE GIMPThe actor and writer who played an infamous latex-clad character in Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic died of a heart attack.
- 8Huge Recall Issued for Infant Sleepwear Over Choking HazardNIGHTMAREThe zippers on certain Halo “Magic Sleepsuits” have been found to detach.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 9Fergie Reacts to Ex-Husband’s Baby AnnouncementGIRL LIKE METhe singer shares a 12-year-old son with Josh Duhamel.
- 10Hollywood Legend Cooking Up Play for Potential West End RunCOMING SOONA “old-fashioned British farce,” courtesy of the Oscar-winning filmmaker, could be coming soon.
Former Will & Grace star Corey Parker has died at the age of 60 following a battle with metastatic cancer. As TMZ reports, the news was confirmed by Parker’s aunt, Emily Parker, who shared that he passed away on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tennessee. Parker—the son of the late actress Rochelle “Rocky” Parker, who was married to former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey from 1987 to 1994—began acting in TV commercials as a child. He went on to study at the prestigious High School of Performing Arts in New York City. From there, he landed roles in films such as Friday the 13th: A New Beginning and Biloxi Blues, and TV series including Flying Blind, Broadway Bound, Thirtysomething, and Love Boat: The Next Wave. He also played the character of Josh, the boyfriend of Debra Messing’s Grace, in a five-episode stint on the iconic sitcom Will & Grace. He was also a highly respected acting and voice coach. Parker’s sister, Noelle, said her brother had “left this world weightless, at peace and surrounded with love” in a statement to social media. “And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love,” the statement shared by BGB Studio read. The actor leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Angela Denise Douglas.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.
Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.
A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.
Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Man Dies After Slicing Off Vital Appendage
A man has died after reportedly slicing off his own penis in downtown Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a man self-mutilating in the street at 3:40 a.m. and a white tent was soon established at the scene, indicating that the person in question had died from his injuries. A photographer from OnSceneTV who witnessed the event said that the fatality occurred after the unnamed individual “cut his penis off and bled to death.” The L.A. Police Department confirmed that a death investigation is underway following the incident at the intersection of Figuerora Street and Pico Boulevard, just across from the L.A. Convention Center. They did not confirm what part of the man had been injured. Images from the scene show pools of blood on the sidewalk near the white tent, with law enforcement sources telling TMZ that the man carried out multiple self-inflicted injuries across his body with a sharp instrument. Officers said that they did not know the man’s motivation or his state of mind at the time.
Officials are investigating an explosion that rocked the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, on Sunday night. Authorities received word about the blast at 1 a.m. local time. “Investigations have been carried out at the scene and with the aid of dogs, drones and helicopters to find one or more potential perpetrators,” a press release said. No individuals were harmed, and the building sustained only minor exterior damage. Police have yet to find those responsible for carrying out the blast, but acknowledged it may be connected to the escalating war between the United States and Iran. “It’s natural to see this in the context of the current security situation and that this could be an attack deliberately targeting the U.S. embassy,” police spokesperson Frode Larsen said at a press conference. “One of our hypotheses is that this is terrorism, but we are also exploring other options,” he added while speaking to public broadcaster NRK. U.S. diplomatic buildings in Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have been targeted by Iran in the past week.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Antoni Porowski is known for serving body, food, and excellent taste. When it comes to his undies, he’s co-signing Saxx Underwear as a go-to favorite. This season, he’s picked styles from the collection that optimize comfort and confidence. Our favorites? The Core Cotton Boxer Brief and the Multi-Sport Mesh Brief. Each stands out in cut and material, but both provide the same effortless, all-day support.
Saxx took the classic cotton underwear and tricked it out with life-changing tech. The Core Cotton Boxer Brief is built from a breathable, naturally odor-resistant fabric, keeping you comfy and fresh for days on end.
The Multi-Sport Mesh Brief features Stop Drop Technology and the BallPark Pouch Pro. Soft and versatile, these performance undies keep everything supported and dry during sport and daily activities. Great for guys who run—and run hot.
So, if you’re trying out some new pairs, trust Antoni.
Passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines flight on Friday experienced a terrifying moment when law enforcement stormed the cabin mid-journey to arrest a passenger. The flight, which was traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, was forced to divert to Atlanta so officers could board the plane. Video circulating online shows multiple uniformed officers rushing down the aisle toward the back of the aircraft before pulling a passenger from his seat and placing him in handcuffs. As the chaotic scene unfolded, a voice could be heard shouting instructions like “heads down, hands up” while officers—wearing tactical vests and helmets—moved through the cabin toward the suspect. In a statement to TMZ, a Southwest representative apologized for the disruption and said affected travelers were rebooked onto another flight to Fort Lauderdale, which ultimately arrived at about 3:30 a.m. In a statement to the Daily Beast, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said that “Flight 2094 landed safely,” in Atlanta “after diverting to respond to a possible security matter.”
Republicans are heading into the midterms with an increasingly steep hill to climb—and a growing wave of retirements isn’t helping. Ahead of the midterms, 39 Republicans in Congress have said they are not seeking re-election. The latest departure comes from California Rep. Darrell Issa, who revealed Friday that he will not run again after more than two decades on Capitol Hill. Issa, 72, has represented California districts since 2001 and said serving in Congress had been “the honor of my life,” but that it was time for “a new chapter and new challenges.” Republicans were dealt another blow the same day when California Rep. Kevin Kiley, 41, announced he would abandon the GOP label and run as an independent, arguing he answers to voters rather than “party leaders.” The exits come after California’s redistricting changes following the passage of Proposition 50, which could open the door for Democrats to compete more aggressively in several districts. The mounting GOP departures only add to the party’s recent election setbacks. Republicans already suffered losses in key contests this year, including special election defeats in Pennsylvania on Feb. 24. Party insiders also report that Trump’s unpopular and chaotic war in Iran will further doom the GOP’s midterm chances.
Stephen Hibbert, the writer and actor best known for playing the disturbing character known only as “The Gimp” in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, has died at 68. A family member told TMZ that Hibbert died of a heart attack in Denver, Colorado, on Monday. “Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week,” his children, Ronnie, Rosalind, and Greg, said in a statement. “His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many.” Though his appearance in Tarantino’s Oscar-winning 1994 film became his most recognizable role, Hibbert built a wide-ranging career in television writing. Born in Fleetwood, England, he began working in American television in the 1980s, including work on Late Night with David Letterman. He later contributed to several animated children’s shows and worked on series including MADtv and Boy Meets World. Hibbert also wrote the 1994 comedy It’s Pat: The Movie, starring Julia Sweeney. For many fans, however, he remained synonymous with one of Pulp Fiction’s most unsettling moments—the silent, latex-suited captive known as “The Gimp” in the film’s notorious pawn shop basement scene.
An urgent recall has been issued for items of baby clothing that the US Consumer Product Safety Commission describes as a “choking hazard.” Certain versions of HALO Dream Inc.’s “Magic Sleepsuits” have been found to have zippers that can detach from the clothing, producing small pieces that babies could put into their mouths. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuit and keep it away from babies or children,“ the CPSC said. Roughly 45,000 sleepsuits have been recalled, specifically those with batch codes PO30592, PO30641, and PO30685 with “Made in India” on the tag. The CPSC has said the products could have been purchased from Amazon, Walmart, Target, or the HALO Sleep website between September 2025 and February 2026. HALO has received 15 reports of the zipper head coming apart, although no injuries have been reported. The suit is designed to transition babies from swaddling to regular clothing while they sleep. The company has offered refunds for customers who may have been affected.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Fergie is keeping things friendly with her ex-husband as he expands his family following their divorce. Actor Josh Duhamel’s second wife, 32-year-old Audra Mari, revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their second child together. Mari, who married Duhamel in 2022, shared a series of black-and-white photos Friday showing off her baby bump and wrote, “Adding a little girl to our story… We can’t wait to meet you.” Duhamel, 53, chimed in beneath the post with his own excitement, writing, “Can’t wait to meet that little cutie. Love you momma.” Fergie quickly joined the celebration, liking the post and dropping a cheerful comment: “Welcome the cuteness!” followed by a pair of heart emojis. The pop star and actor finalized their divorce in 2019 but have remained on good terms while co-parenting their 12-year-old son, Axl. Duhamel recently praised the dynamic during a Monday appearance on The Skinny Confidential podcast, calling Fergie a “great mom” and describing their relationship as “very kind” and “very non-confrontational.” Duhamel and Mari are already parents to a two-year-old son, Shepherd.
A British play directed by Quentin Tarantino is reportedly in the works, with a possible premiere in the prestigious West End. The Daily Mail reported that the legendary Pulp Fiction director, 62, has written an “original, old-fashioned British farce, in the door-slamming, trouser-dropping, mistaken identity vein of Brian Rix or Ray Cooney.” The show could premiere in fall 2027, an industry source told The Hollywood Reporter. In an August podcast interview, Tarantino hinted that he had written a play and was looking to dedicate a “year and a half to two years” to bring it to life. A source told the Mail: “He has written this himself. It is not based on any of his films. It is a farce, in the British, Noises Off tradition.” The source added that “at the moment, he is looking at all different sizes and sorts of theaters while he considers the staging.”