Man Dies at Dead & Company Concert in NYC After Attempting Backflip
TRAGIC
A man tried to do a backflip at the Dead & Company concert at New York’s Citi Field on Friday, leading to a deadly fall. The man, who police said was in his 40s and possibly intoxicated, was at the concert with his brother when he attempted a flip from his balcony seat. He then fell between 30 and 50 feet onto concrete floor during a 9 p.m. intermission, with attendees expressing shock at the sudden event. “I heard people going ‘ahhh’ and see people running. I said ‘bro, someone took a f--king header,’” an attendee told the New York Post. A driver outside the venue who witnessed the fall said: “He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived. He was way too drunk. You could smell it.”
The man was taken to New York–Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.