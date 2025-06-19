Man Discovers He Was Married Without His Consent

The Food Network’s Bobby Flay has paid tribute to his late co-host and friend Anne Burrell, who was found dead in her home this week at age 55. Flay shared an Instagram story in which he described Worst Cooks in America, the show he co-hosted with Burrell, as the “funnest” show on TV. The caption appeared alongside an image of Burrell clutching her two cats, along with a heartfelt tribute from Flay. “The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon cats,” Flay wrote, adding that this newfound love includes his own pet cat, Nacho. “A gift that I’ll have forever.” Flay ended his post with the hashtag #unforgettable. A family statement, obtained by DailyMail.com, said the culinary star’s light “radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.” Burrell was found dead at her Brooklyn home on Tuesday. A cause of death has not been determined pending autopsy results. However, the New York City Fire Department said it responded to reports of a cardiac arrest and that the person at Burrell’s address was dead upon arrival, according to NBC News.
Billy Ray Cyrus seems to have gotten a little too lit on the set of Hannah Montana. Joining her mother and sister, Tish and Brandi Cyrus, in a Thursday episode of the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, pop star Miley Cyrus claimed that she’d often get blamed for a little activity her dad was supposedly doing while filming the Disney Channel show. “What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?” Miley’s mother asked, prompting the “Flowers” singer to immediately reply: “Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it.” The singer went on to describe the situation as “hilarious,” while Tish recalled fiercely defending her ex-husband whenever she’d get calls about him smoking marijuana on set. “I was saying, ‘Absolutely not, he would never do that,’” Tish remembered, adding that she and Miley would instead blame her Hannah Montana costar Mitchel Musso. Billy Ray and Miley both starred on the Disney Channel hit from 2006 to 2011. Tish, who divorced Billy Ray in 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage, shares five children with the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer: Miley, Braison, Noah, Brandi and Trace.
Anna Camp and her girlfriend Jade Whipkey walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp’s latest film. The Pitch Perfect and You star had been dropping social media hints since February that she and Whipkey, an on-set stylist, were together. The two posed together Wednesday on the DGA Theater Complex red carpet for Bride Hard, where they put their arms around each other and beamed. Camp, 42, was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 and her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019. In February, she joked during a social media interview that she didn’t expect anything from guys on first dates anymore because, “I’m dating a woman and it’s great.” In May, she shared a photo on her Instagram stories of Whipkey captioned “Date night.” Her latest film stars her Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson as a secret agent who has to save her best friend Betsy (Camp) from a group of mercenaries who take her hostage at her wedding. Wilson publicly revealed she is gay in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she said at the time.
Man Discovers He Was Married Without His Consent
A man was shocked to find out this week that he wasn’t single—in fact, he was married without even saying “I do.” The 42-year-old Texas man rushed to call the police Friday when he received a package from his ex-girlfriend that included a photo of her holding their marriage certificate, even though he had not consented to the union (or even known about it). Kristin Marie Spearman, the man’s ex, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail where she’s now being held on felony stalking charges. Spearman, 36, was located at her residence before taken into custody. Her ex, who authorities are not naming, told police that he had been in a relationship with Spearman and they had gotten a marriage license in early June, but he broke up with her before the wedding took place. Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin claimed Spearman convinced a pastor to certify the marriage, even though the man wasn’t in attendance. “I don’t think in 23 years I’ve ever heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn’t present for a ceremony,” Martin said. She then went to the county clerk’s office and filed the certificate.
Marlee Matlin knows who to call when she’s hit rock bottom. The Children of a Lesser God star had just left rehab and an abusive relationship when she showed up on the doorstep of Happy Days icon Henry Winkler. She revealed Thursday that Winkler took her under his wing and looked after her like a daughter. He and his wife, Stacey, invited her to eat family meals alongside their kids and even watched out for Matlin like her second parents. Matlin, 59, calls Winkler, 79, her “second dad,” joking that he would even tell her to clean her room every day. “I mean, who gets to say that about Henry Winkler?” she asked, calling him “probably one of the most famous American icons ever. But honestly, he’s very genuine and he’s been a huge mentor in my life.” The CODA star met Winkler when she was only 12 years old, performing on stage at the Chicago Center on Deafness. They hit it off immediately, and the two stayed friends throughout the years. Matlin even got married to her now husband Kevin Grandalski at the Winkler home. The Oscar-winning actress’ new documentary Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore premieres Friday in New York.
New details have emerged about the events that led up to the plane crash which killed rock star drummer Daniel Williams in May. Williams, formerly of the metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, died when a small private jet crashed after striking a power line while flying too low towards California’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), cited by the Daily Mail. Music producer and agent Dave Shapiro, who was among the six people killed in the crash, is believed to have been the pilot of the doomed jet. However, the NTSB report does not specifically assign blame to him for the crash. Other factors, such as poor weather conditions, were cited as possible contributors to the plane clipping the power lines and going down. The aircraft was flying at an altitude of roughly 95 feet when it struck the lines around two miles from the airport. The Daily Mail also reports that both the airport’s weather data system and its runway lighting system were not operational during the early hours of May 22, when the Cessna 550 Citation plane was making its approach.
Top Donald Trump ally Roger Stone has clearly shown which side of the ongoing MAGA civil war he is fighting on with a blistering putdown of Ted Cruz. “Why do people take an instantaneous dislike to Ted Cruz?” Stone posted on X late Wednesday. “They are only saving time.” The joke from the veteran political consultant arrives as several prominent Trump supporters continue to clash about whether the president should join Israel and attack Iran over fears the Middle Eastern country could soon develop a nuclear weapon. Cruz, very much a pro-Israel, anti-Iran hawk, was humiliated by Tucker Carlson after the Texas senator admitted during an interview with the former Fox News host that he didn’t know basic information about the country he wants the U.S. to attack, such as its population and ethnic mix. Cruz also made an unfortunate slip when he told Carlson, who is strongly against U.S. intervention in Iran, that “we are carrying out military strikes today.” Jumping on the “we” remarks, Carlson said: “You’re a senator. If you’re saying the United States government is at war with Iran right now, people are listening.” Cruz backtracked and claimed he meant America-supported Israeli strikes were happening.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed the unlikely reason he and Sylvester Stallone finally became friends after famously feuding for over a decade. Speaking to Andy Cohen on a Wednesday episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Schwarzenegger disclosed that the two blockbuster stars reconciled after entering a business venture together. “We were kind of attacking each other and doing nasty things and saying nasty things about each other and all these stupid things,” The Terminator star recalled. “All of a sudden, I started working with Robert Earl and Keith Parish to create the Planet Hollywood franchise, those restaurants,” he continued. “The next thing I know is I get a phone call from my lawyer, who was also Sly’s lawyer, he said, ‘Arnold, is there any kind of room for Sly in Planet Hollywood?’” The two became friends after entering the restaurant business, and have since gone on to pursue several other projects together like starring in The Expendables franchise. Stallone and Schwarzenegger famously began feuding in the 1970s while rising as competing, action movie stars. “We hated each other,” the Fubar star recalled to Cohen.
JD Vance’s Bluesky launch is not going smoothly. The vice president had already been blocked by more than 55,000 users on the social media site, according to ClearSky, a third-party tool that tracks Bluesky user activity. At time of writing, he had just under 5,000 followers. Bluesky did not immediately return a request for comment. Multiple prominent personalities on the site called on users not to engage with Vance, including actor and activist George Takei, who wrote to his 1.2 million followers: “Treat JD Vance on Bluesky like we did Donald’s birthday parade. Ignore it, don’t show up to watch it, and he will soon become sad and dejected.” The Mueller, She Wrote, page, with nearly 690,000 followers, wrote, “Hide your kids! Hide your couch! JD Vance is on Bluesky!” adding, “Here he is if you wanna block him.” Vance joined the site on Wednesday with a post seemingly intended to rile up users of the platform; where many progressives flocked from X after it loosened rules around misinformation and hate speech when Elon Musk acquired it in 2022. But it was MAGA folks that ended up getting mad when Vance was temporarily suspended shortly after making his first post. A Bluesky spokesperson said it happened because Vance’s new account was “briefly flagged by our automated systems that try to detect impersonation attempts” but it was “quickly restored and verified.”
The chairman of Air India may have offered an early clue into what caused one of its planes to crash last week, killing all but one person aboard. “The right engine was a new engine, installed in March 2025. The left engine was last serviced in 2023 and was due for its next maintenance check in December 2025,” Natarajan Chandrasekaran told India’s Times Now channel, according to the BBC. However, Kishore Chinta, a former investigator with India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, cautioned that an engine’s age is not always a direct indicator of its performance or condition. This is especially true for Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which use Genx-1B engines that are not maintained and replaced based on age, but data stemming from a separate performance monitoring system. Chandrasekaran expressed hope that information recovered from the aircraft’s black box, retrieved from the crash site in Ahmedabad on June 13, will shed more light on what happened before Flight AI171, en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, went down mere moments after take off. At least 270 people were killed in the crash, including dozens of victims on the ground.