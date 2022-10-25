CHEAT SHEET
Man Dragged to Death After Getting Clothes Caught in New York City Subway Car
A young man was killed Monday when his clothes got caught in a New York City subway car, authorities said. The unnamed 20-year-old victim was dragged onto the tracks and into the path of an oncoming train, according to police. The horrific accident is the latest tragedy on the city’s subway system in recent weeks. Last Friday, David Martin, 32, suffered a broken collar bone after being pushed in front of a train in a seemingly random attack. That incident came in the same week as another apparently random shoving attack allegedly carried out by a homeless person. Over the weekend, Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to increase the number of cops patrolling the subway system in a bid to tackle the violence.